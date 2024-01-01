Afghanistan: Girls protest exclusion from university entrance exam

Shafaqna English- With the start of the second round of university entrance exams in Kabul, school-aged girls have protested their exclusion from the exam.

These girls, who have been deprived of participating in this exam for two consecutive years, expressed that all their hard work has gone to waste.

They once again called on the interim government to ensure their basic rights.

Nazanin, one of the students, said, “The feeling I have today is probably understood by most girls my age who have stayed up nights and studied, with all the difficulties, in the hope of participating in this exam.”

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com