CAIR condemns ban on Hijab-Islamic clothing in Tajikistan

Shafaqna English- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned the passage of a bill in Tajikistan that would ban the Islamic headscarf, or hijab, and other Islamic clothing. 

The bill aims to curb the wearing of what it terms “alien garments.” It is expected to primarily target the hijab and other Islamic clothing.

“Banning the hijab is a violation of religious freedom and such bans on religious attire should have no place in any nation that respects the rights of its people,” said CAIR Research and Advocacy Director Corey Saylor. “We condemn this draconian, repressive law and urge the Tajik government to reverse this decision.”

