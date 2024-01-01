The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Cologne & Perfume”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Cologne & Perfume”.
Question & Answer
Question: Is it permissible for a woman to wear perfume when going out of her home?
Answer: It is not permissible for a woman to go out wearing perfume if non-mahram men are aroused and attracted to her or if she intends to attract such men.
Related Fatwas
Question: Is salat valid if the person uses cologne? Is cologne ritually pure?
Answer: Yes, it is pure (Tahir) and Salat with it is correct.
