The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Cologne & Perfume”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Cologne & Perfume”.

Question & Answer

Question: Is it permissible for a woman to wear perfume when going out of her home?

Answer: It is not permissible for a woman to go out wearing perfume if non-mahram men are aroused and attracted to her or if she intends to attract such men.

Related Fatwas

Question: Is salat valid if the person uses cologne? Is cologne ritually pure?

Answer: Yes, it is pure (Tahir) and Salat with it is correct.

