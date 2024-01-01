UNSC highlight massive poverty-humanitarian despair in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- The humanitarian needs in Afghanistan are “alarmingly high”, the UN Security Council heard.

Top officials from the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) briefed ambassadors at the 15-member Council, describing the impact on civilians since the Taliban took over in August 2021.

Roza Otunbayeva, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA highlighted “massive poverty” across the country.\

“Afghanistan remains beset by massive poverty that leaves the population even more vulnerable to the many natural disasters that we have seen over the past few years as a result of climate change,” she said.

This is despite over $7 billion in international support for humanitarian assistance and over $4 billion for civilian support since the de facto authority assumed power.

Sources: News.UN.org

www.shafaqna.com