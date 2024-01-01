Shafaqna English- Candidates are promising to fix Britain’s domestic in general election 2024 as the top two parties look set to lose votes over Gaza war.

Across the United Kingdom, a record number of candidates – more than 4,000 – are campaigning for the July 4 general election.

Polling suggests the vote will result in a Labour majority after more than a decade of Conservative rule under five leaders, including current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and David Cameron, now foreign secretary.

Economic stagnation, a housing crisis, the cost of living, immigration and foreign policy concerns are high on the agenda.

Looking ahead, the only certainty is that any future government is set to inherit a country facing significant challenges.

