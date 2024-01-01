World Bank: Iraq’s economy to grow by more than 5% in 2026

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s economy will grow by more than 5% in 2026, driven by a rebound in the oil sector in 2025, the World Bank said.

According to a World Bank report, Iraq’s economic growth was 7.6% in 2022 and -2.9% in 2023. The bank expects the economy to contract by 0.3% in 2024, before expanding by 3.8% in 2025 and 5.3% in 2026.

The report noted that the expected recovery in the oil sector in 2025 will help boost growth in Iraq and Algeria, which are both major oil exporters outside of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.

Sources: Shafaq News

