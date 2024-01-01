Egypt revokes licences of travel agencies following Hajj deaths

Shafaqna English- Egypt’s government revoked licenses of 16 tourism companies after deaths of Egyptian pilgrims in Mecca.

AFP cited an Arab diplomat as saying that more than 658 of the total who died in Mecca were from Egypt, with an estimated 630 of them unregistered pilgrims.

Pilgrims who are not registered usually travel with a tourist or work visa, paying significantly lower fees to travel agencies, and do not benefit from Hajj packages that have become increasingly costly.

