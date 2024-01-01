At least 800,000 students deprived of right to education in Gaza

Shafaqna English- The Gaza war deprived 800,000 students of their right to education, the Gaza Media Office said Saturday.

The Office said, according to a statement by the Ministry of Education in Gaza, “more than 800,000 students of various educational levels in the Gaza Strip have been deprived of their right to education since Oct. 7 last year, due to the genocidal war being waged by the criminal Zionist occupation on the Gaza Strip.”

Among them: “40,000 high school students from various branches will not be able to participate in this year’s session of the high school exams, representing an unprecedented violation that threatens their future and undermines their chances of enrolling in local and international universities and colleges,” the Office added.​​​​​​​

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com