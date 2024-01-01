Alkhaleej Online: caretaker of the Kaaba passed away

Shafaqna English– The General Presidency for the affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque announced the death of Saleh bin Zain Al-Abidin Al-Shaibi, the caretaker of the Kaaba.

According to Shafaqna, Alkhaleej Online wrote: ” in a statement, this department stated: Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Zain Al-Abidin Al-Shaibi, the senior caretaker of Baitullah Al-Haram, passed away on Saturday.”

Al-Shaibi was the 77th caretaker of the Kaaba since the time of the Messenger of God (pbuh) and the 109th caretaker of the Kaaba since the time of Qusai ibn Kilab.

Saleh Al-Shaibi was a citizen of Mecca who had a doctorate degree in Islamic studies from Umm al-Qura University and was a professor at this university for several years.

Since 1980, he became the senior caretaker of the Kaaba after his uncle, Sheikh Abdul Qadir Al-Shaibi.

The profession of caretaking of the Kaaba is the most famous, the oldest and the most honorable profession in Masjid al-Haram, and the caretaker is the only person who holds the key to the Holy Kaaba and is responsible for everything related to the Kaaba, including changing its cover, washing and perfuming as well as opening and closing it.

