Shafaqna English- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) urges USA authorities to investigate Texas incident as a ‘hate crime’.

A woman from Texas has been charged with attempted murder after she tried to drown a three-year-old Palestinian girl, according to United States media reports.

The incident, which took place on May 19 in Euless, Texas, is being described by civil rights groups as racially motivated.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com