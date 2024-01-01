Euro-Med: Israel destroyed 75% of Gaza’s agricultural land

Shafaqna English- The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said that Israel took more than 75% of the agricultural land area out of service in the Gaza Strip.

In a report on Sunday, Euro-Med accused the Israeli army of seeking to destroy Gaza’s food basket of vegetables, fruits and meat, in addition to destroying other components of its local food production.

Euro-Med also accused the Israeli army of preventing the entry of food supplies and humanitarian aid as part of its effort to perpetuate famine in the Gaza Strip and use starvation as a weapon of war.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com