Iraq: Discovery of 4500-year-old antiquities in Erbil

Shafaqna English– The Iraqi Institute for the Conservation of Antiquities and Heritage in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region of Iraq, announced the discovery of several ancient pieces in this province in 2024.

According to Shafaq News, Nader Babakr, director of Antiquities, said that 14 foreign archaeological excavation teams are working to discover antiquities and determine the lifestyle in the past in economic, cultural and social terms.

He added that the excavations show the transition occurred from rural life to urban life in the Erbil plain 4500 years ago and this indicates antiquity of civilization in the Kurdistan region.

Babakr said these teams have been working in ​​Matrab archaeological site in Shamamak district in Erbil since 2022.

Source: mdeast

www.shafaqna.com