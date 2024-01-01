Moussa Castle in Lebanon

Shafaqna English– Moussa Castle, also known as Qasr Moussa, is a remarkable monument located in the heart of Lebanon’s Shouf mountains, between Deir Al-Qamar and Beit-Eddine. This modern structure, built in the style of a medieval castle, was the lifelong dream of Moussa Al Maamari, a Lebanese visionary who dedicated decades of his life to realizing his childhood dream.

Moussa’s story began when he was just a young boy, dreaming of building his own castle to impress the girl he loved. Despite facing skepticism from his teacher and others around him, Moussa remained determined, working for years to acquire the skills and resources needed to bring his vision to life.

In 1962, Moussa finally laid the foundation stone for his castle in the area of Deir el Qamar, about 40 kilometers from Beirut, Lebanon’s capital city. Over the next 38 years, he worked tirelessly to complete the structure, drawing inspiration from the Middle Ages and filling it with artifacts, clothing, antique weapons, wax sculptures, and more.

Today, Moussa Castle stands as a testament to one man’s dedication, vision, and perseverance.

