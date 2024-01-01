English
International Shia News Agency
Save the Children: 21,000 children missing in Gaza

Shafaqna English- 21,000 missing Palestinian children are believed to be trapped under the rubble of destroyed homes, detained by Israeli forces, buried in unmarked graves or separated from their families, Save the Children reported.

“It is nearly impossible to collect and verify information under the current conditions in Gaza,” the British aid group said, “but at least 17,000 children are believed to be unaccompanied and separated and approximately 4,000 children are likely missing under the rubble, with an unknown number also in mass graves”.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

