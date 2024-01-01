Death toll from attacks on religious buildings in Russia’s Dagestan rose to 20

Shafaqna English- The death toll from a series of gunmen attacks on churches and synagogues in Russia’s Dagestan rose to 20 on Monday.

Gunmen with automatic weapons burst into an Orthodox church and a synagogue in the ancient city of Derbent on Sunday evening, setting fire to an icon at the church and killing a 66-year-old Orthodox priest, Nikolai Kotelnikov.

In the city of Makhachkala, about 125 km (75 miles) north on the Caspian Sea shore, attackers shot at a traffic police post and attacked a church.

Gun battles erupted around the Assumption Cathedral in Makhachkala and heavy automatic gunfire rang out late into the night. Footage showed residents running for cover as plumes of smoke rose above the city.

Sources: Reuters

