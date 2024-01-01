[Video] Sharia – Life On The Path To Paradise

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of: “Understanding Islam” on the topic of: “Sharia – Life On The Path To Paradise”, by Dr Chris Hewer.

Understanding Islam: Season 3 | Episode 9 | Sharia – Life On The Path To Paradise

It was the duty of Prophets who were given a new scripture to establish a way or pattern of living that put the guidance into practice. This “established way” is called in Arabic a shari’a. The word itself means a well-beaten path that leads straight to the goal. This is like the path from a village to the well from which the people draw their water. It will be the straightest quickest route and so well-marked that one could find it in the dark. The goal for a Muslim’s life is to follow this path in obedience and draw closer to God.

Islam gives guidance for every aspect of human life: personal, family, community, society, political, economic, business and spiritual. Islamic Law covers personal, civil, commercial and criminal law. The central Islamic ethic is justice. Muslims are required to promote justice on the earth. Justice must be done, even if it goes against oneself [Q. 4:135]. There can be no favourites under justice. On one occasion someone suggested to Muhammad that he should let a guilty person go free because she came from a high-ranking family. His response was to say, “Even if it was my own daughter Fatima, she would get justice.” Justice does not carry a label. There is no such thing as “Muslim justice.” Justice is based on reason and evidence. Wherever justice is found, there is the shari’a.

Part of series: Understanding Islam by Dr Chris Hewer

