The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Clothing”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Clothing”.

Question & Answer

Question: Is there any restriction for women to wear trousers having a long bottom, so that it come under our feet? Answer : In the present time, the context of hijab is the modest covering of a Muslim woman. A woman should not show her beauty or adornments except what appears by uncontrolled factors such as the wind blowing her clothes, and the head covers should be drawn so as to cover the hair, the neck and the bosom.

Related Fatwas

Question 1: Jurists have decreed that it is forbidden [for men] to wear pure and natural silk. Is it permissible for a man to wear silk that is mixed with other material if that clothing item is a necktie [or the normal tie]? And is it forbidden for man to wear the necktie, if it is made of natural and pure silk? Answer : It is not forbidden to wear a tie, and in both examples mentioned above it is permissible.

As for the item that is mixed with other material to the extent that it cannot be described as “pure silk,” it is also permissible to wear.

Question 2: Is it permissible to wear clothes that have pictures of intoxicating drinks as a promotion for drinking them? Is it permissible to sell such items? Answer : It is forbidden to wear and sell them.

Question 3: Is it permissible to wear clothes that have pictures of intoxicating drinks as a promotion for drinking them? Is it permissible to sell such items? Answer : It is forbidden to wear and sell them.

Question 4: Even though some manufacturers write on their products that they have been made of natural silk, we doubt such a claim because of the goods being very cheap. Is it permissible for us to wear such an item and say salãt in it? Answer : With doubt [whether the silk is pure], it is permissible to wear and perform prayers in it.