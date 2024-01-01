The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Clothing”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Clothing”.
Question & Answer
Question: Is there any restriction for women to wear trousers having a long bottom, so that it come under our feet?
Related Fatwas
Question 1: Jurists have decreed that it is forbidden [for men] to wear pure and natural silk. Is it permissible for a man to wear silk that is mixed with other material if that clothing item is a necktie [or the normal tie]? And is it forbidden for man to wear the necktie, if it is made of natural and pure silk?
As for the item that is mixed with other material to the extent that it cannot be described as “pure silk,” it is also permissible to wear.
Question 2: Is it permissible to wear clothes that have pictures of intoxicating drinks as a promotion for drinking them? Is it permissible to sell such items?
Question 3: Is it permissible to wear clothes that have pictures of intoxicating drinks as a promotion for drinking them? Is it permissible to sell such items?
Question 4: Even though some manufacturers write on their products that they have been made of natural silk, we doubt such a claim because of the goods being very cheap. Is it permissible for us to wear such an item and say salãt in it?
Question 5: Jurists have decreed that it is forbidden [for men] to wear pure and natural silk. Is it permissible for a man to wear silk that is mixed with other material if that clothing item is a necktie [or the normal tie]? And is it forbidden for man to wear the necktie, if it is made of natural and pure silk?
- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwas
- Religious questions and answers
- Shia answers
- Read more: Shafaqna Directory