The News: Punjab to launch air ambulance service this month

Punjab government to launch first air ambulance service on motorways as training for medical teams begins, accoring to The News.

On Saturday, Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique and Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazeer called this a “golden chapter” in Punjab’s history during a meeting at the Project Management Unit (PMU).

Khawaja Salman Rafique said the air ambulance service is a top priority for the Punjab government. It’s a new way to help patients.

“For the first time in Punjab’s history, we are launching an air ambulance service to help people on the motorways.

“Training is underway to equip rescue teams with the latest skills for this service,” he stated.

We have told hospitals across the province about the new air ambulance and motorway emergency services. We must ensure that remote hospitals have the medicines and doctors they need. “We will provide the best care for our people,” he said.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Ali Jan Khan, Rizwan Naseer, Muhammad Iqbal, Khizr Afzal, and Muhammad Ayaz.

Secretary of Health Ali Jan Khan and Dr. Rizwan Naseer gave detailed updates on the project’s progress.

The air ambulance service will help respond to emergencies on motorways faster, improving healthcare in the region.

Featured Photo: Training session for Punjab’s first air ambulance service before launching in June 2024. — Screengrab via X/@MaryamNSharif

