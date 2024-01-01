Germany reports alarming increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes

Shafaqna English- Germany’s Muslim community is facing growing racism and discrimination, a leading rights group warned.

“We are seeing an alarming increase in anti-Muslim attacks and discrimination,” Guzin Ceylan from the Alliance Against Islamophobia and Anti-Muslim Hate (CLAIM) told a press conference in Berlin.

“In 2023, we have documented at least 1,926 anti-Muslim incidents, this corresponds to more than five incidents every day,” she said, adding that racist attacks increased by almost 114 per cent compared with the previous year.

Source: Middle East Monitor