Exploring Ghadir: Historical Texts and Scholarly Works

SHAFAQNA – “Atlas of Shia” is a book written by “Rasul Jafarian” in Persian, published in Tehran in 2008. This work, consisting of 743 pages and 12 chapters, aims to present a geographical and historical picture of Shia in the history of Islam from its inception to the first decade of the third millennium AD. “Atlas of Shia” has won the Book of the Year Award of the Islamic Republic of Iran and has been translated into Arabic as well. Shafaqna International News Cooperation has translated some sections of this book and provided them in English.

In later centuries, individuals with biases were found who cast doubts on the tradition of Ghadir, despite its numerous companion narrators. Consequently, scholars from both Sunni and Shia communities endeavored to compile various methods and documents related to the Ghadir tradition, producing significant works on the subject. Three examples of these works, considered the strongest evidence for the authenticity of the Ghadir tradition, include:

Kitab al-Wilayah: Written by Muhammad ibn Jarir al-Tabari (d. 310 AH), a renowned author and commentator. When he observed a scholar from Baghdad named Abu Dawud attempting to refute the Ghadir tradition, Tabari wrote this book focusing on the methods of narrating the Ghadir tradition.

Many authors after him until the 8th century AH have utilized and quoted from this book. However, since then, no one has seen the complete manuscript, with only a summary compiled by Shams al-Din Zahabi (d. 748 AH) remaining. Tabari faced the ire of extremist Hanbalis in Baghdad due to his authorship of this book, and after his death, his body remained unburied at home for three days.

Kitab al-Wilayah: Abu al-Abbas Ahmad ibn Muhammad, known as Ibn Aqdaq (d. 333 AH), and Kitab Turuq Hadith al-Ghadir: Abu Talib Ubaydullah ibn Ahmad Anbari (d. 356 AH). He also authored other books concerning the authenticity of the Tair tradition, the Manzilat tradition, and the Rayat tradition regarding Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, peace be upon him.

Revival of the Hadith of Ghadir

Ghadir: The Pillar of Shia Islam

