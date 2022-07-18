English
What was the main aim of Ghadeer?

SHAFAQNA – The fact that in our narrations from its time of happening until now, Ghadeer has been honoured and commemorated, it is not because ruling (governing) others is an issue. The governance according to Imam Ali (AS) is what he said to Ibn Abbas: “To me, it is not even worth the same as these shoes which are worth nothing, what is important is to establish justice.” What Imam Ali (AS) and his children could do if they were given the opportunity was to establish justice according to the satisfaction of Allah (SWT), but they were not given the opportunity [1].

[1] Sahifeyeh Imam, Vol. 20, page 112, Jamaran, 2 shahrivar 1365.

