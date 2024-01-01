English
Contagious diseases are spreading in Gaza through Mountains of waste

Shafaqna English- Contagious diseases are spreading in Gaza through Mountains of waste attract mosquitoes and the displaced are forced to camp nearby.

This situation has seen a proliferation of contagious diseases, especially among the displaced, amid a dire humanitarian situation generated by Israel’s genocidal onslaught in which vital infrastructure has been deliberately targeted and disabled.

With the onset of summer and rising temperatures, the Nuseirat camp’s rubbish dump, in the central region of the Gaza Strip, is one of many such sites now posing an increasing risk to the health of thousands of displaced Palestinians who have been forced to seek shelter close to the landfill.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

