Poll: People do not seem happy as elections near in UK and France

As elections near in the United Kingdom and France, both Britons and the French are expected to be the most pessimistic about their countries among other European nations, with the latter expecting the situation to worsen over the next 12 months.

British voters are expected to go to the polls on July 4 in a ballot that would potentially end the 14-year Conservative rule, and the French vote on July 7 is expected to support the far-right and a hung parliament.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

