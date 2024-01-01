English
Church leaders accused Israel of “coordinated attack” on Christians with tax proceedings

Shafaqna English- Leaders of major churches have accused Israeli authorities of a “coordinated attack” on Christians in the Holy Land with new tax proceedings.

While Israeli officials have tried to dismiss the disagreement as a routine financial matter, the churches say the move upsets a centuries-old status quo and reflects mounting intolerance for the tiny Christian presence in the Holy Land.

In a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week, the heads of the major Christian denominations alleged that four municipalities across Israel had recently submitted warning letters to church officials cautioning them of legal action if they did not pay taxes.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

