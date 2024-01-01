English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

lives of displaced in Gaza threatened by sewage

0

Shafaqna English- The lives of the displaced in the Gaza Strip threatened by sewage.This is due to the targeting of the infrastructure by Israel and the lack of fuel to drain it, which has contributed to the wide spread of sewage.

Sewage is spreading extensively in the city of Deir Al-Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip, which is home to around 700,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom were displaced from Rafah.

Palestinian mother Umm Al-Abid accompanies her child and holds his hand when he goes out of the family tent in the south of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza Strip, to prevent him from walking in the middle of the sewage accumulation, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Umm Al-Abid (43 years old) and her family live in a small tent erected behind the seawater desalination plant located southwest of Deir Al-Balah, in an area where sewage water overflows repeatedly, surrounded by large piles of garbage.

Source: Palestinian Information Center 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

OIC: Gaza entering ‘most critical humanitarian phase’ since October 2023

nafiseh yazdani

Gaza: Contagious diseases are spreading through mountains of waste

leila yazdani

Save the Children: 21,000 children missing in Gaza

leila yazdani

Euro-Med: Israel destroyed 75% of Gaza’s agricultural land

leila yazdani

Gaza: At least 800,000 students deprived of right to education

leila yazdani

Archbishop of Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem calls on world leaders to stop Gaza war

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.