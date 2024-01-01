lives of displaced in Gaza threatened by sewage

Shafaqna English- The lives of the displaced in the Gaza Strip threatened by sewage.This is due to the targeting of the infrastructure by Israel and the lack of fuel to drain it, which has contributed to the wide spread of sewage.

Sewage is spreading extensively in the city of Deir Al-Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip, which is home to around 700,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom were displaced from Rafah.

Palestinian mother Umm Al-Abid accompanies her child and holds his hand when he goes out of the family tent in the south of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza Strip, to prevent him from walking in the middle of the sewage accumulation, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Umm Al-Abid (43 years old) and her family live in a small tent erected behind the seawater desalination plant located southwest of Deir Al-Balah, in an area where sewage water overflows repeatedly, surrounded by large piles of garbage.

Source: Palestinian Information Center

