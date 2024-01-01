With over 96% Muslims, why did Tajikistan ban Hijab?

Shafaqna English- Tajikistan’s government passed a law banning the hijab, the latest in a string of 35 wide-ranging religion-related act.

A move described by the government as “protecting national cultural values” and “preventing superstition and extremism”.

The ban on headscarves in Tajikistan is seen as a reflection of the political line that the government of president-for-life Emomali Rahmon has been pursuing since 1997.

The law, approved by parliament’s upper house Majlisi Milli last Thursday, bans the use of “foreign clothing” — including the hijab, or head covering worn by Muslim women.

The decision was seen as surprising, as the central Asian country of some 10 million is 96% Muslim, according to the last census in 2020.

Turning mosques into tea houses

A 2017 statement by the Tajikistan Religious Affairs Committee said that 1,938 mosques were closed down in just one year, and places of worship were converted into tea shops and medical centres, for example.

In Tajikistan, the government of president-for-life Emomali Rahmon has had its sights set on what they describe as extremism for a long time.

After first banning the hijab in public institutions, including universities and government buildings, in 2009, the regime in Dushanbe pushed for a number of formal and informal rules meant to prevent neighbouring countries from exerting influence but also strengthen its control over the country.

