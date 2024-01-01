INA: Successful plans for Eid al-Ghadir in An-Najaf al-Ashraf with the presence of more than 4 million pilgrims

Shafaqna English– While Governor of Al-Najaf Al-Ashraf announced success of the security and service plans for the Eid Ghadir ceremony, the Alavi Holy Shrine announced that more than four million pilgrims attended this ceremony.

According to Shafaqna, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) wrote on its website on Tuesday evening that “Ahmed Al Qurashi”, a member of the board of directors of the Alavi Holy Shrine announced that more than four million pilgrims participated in Eid al-Ghadir ceremony in the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in An-Najaf al-Ashraf within a week and emphasized that more than one million meals were distributed during this ceremony.

In a press conference in this regard, Al Qurashi also declared that besides the staff of the Alavi Holy Shrine, two thousand and 500 volunteers attended in the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) to serve the pilgrims in the Eid al-Ghadir ceremony. This is while more than 60 media participated in the news coverage of this ceremony.

Yousif Gannawi, governor of Al-Najaf Al-Ashraf, also announced success of the security and service plans prepared to control the situation during the Eid al-Ghadir ceremony in this press conference and stressed that no deaths or even remarkable injuries were recorded throughout this ceremony.

While emphasizing that the Iraqi Ministers of Interior and Health supervised the success of the special plans for the Eid al-Ghadir ceremony in An-Najaf al-Ashraf, he pointed out: this success is for all participants in the plans and the citizens who supported us.

“Zaid Al-Shamkhi”, the head of the Security Committee of the Najaf Provincial Council, notified that 12,000 members of the police command of this province and 5,000 other forces along with the Popular Mobilization Forces participated in providing security for the Eid al-Ghadir ceremony.

