UN experts: Both sides in Sudan’s war using starvation as weapon

Shafaqna English- Both sides in Sudan’s war are using starvation as a weapon, charging that foreign governments providing them, UN experts said.

War has raged for more than a year between the regular military (SAF) under army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The conflict, which began in April 2023, has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and has provoked one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Four independent UN rights experts pointed out that more than 25 million civilians have been left hungry and in urgent need of aid, amid warnings of a looming famine.

Sources: Arab News

