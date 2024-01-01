English
International Shia News Agency
Afghanistan: Nearly 100,000 tourists visit Bamyan in past week

Shafaqna English- Nearly 100,000 tourists, including domestic and international tourists, have visited Bamyan in the past week.

Safiullah Raed, the head of Bamyan’s Information and Culture Department, states that they have plans in place to promote the tourism industry.

Raed said: “This year, during the week of Eid, about 92,000 people visited Band-e Amir, including the historical sites of Bamyan such as the city of Zahhak, Gholghola, and the Buddha area.”

Bamyan is one of the central provinces of the country, which, with its numerous natural and recreational attractions, draws thousands of tourists from all corners of Afghanistan and the world every year.

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

