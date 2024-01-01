English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Blinken: Islamophobia and anti-Semitism rose significantly across world since Gaza war

0

Shafaqna English- “Since Gaza war, both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia have increased significantly across the globe,” USA Secretary of State said.

Antony Blinken briefly spoke to the aftershocks of Israel’s war in Gaza, as he gave remarks on the upcoming Report on Religious Freedom.
The annual report evaluates conditions in 200 countries across the world.

“Here in the United States, reports of hate crimes and other incidents targeting both Muslims and Jews have gone up dramatically,”he said.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

lives of displaced in Gaza threatened by sewage

leila yazdani

OIC: Gaza entering ‘most critical humanitarian phase’ since October 2023

nafiseh yazdani

Gaza: Contagious diseases are spreading through mountains of waste

leila yazdani

Save the Children: 21,000 children missing in Gaza

leila yazdani

Euro-Med: Israel destroyed 75% of Gaza’s agricultural land

leila yazdani

Gaza: At least 800,000 students deprived of right to education

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.