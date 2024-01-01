Blinken: Islamophobia and anti-Semitism rose significantly across world since Gaza war

Shafaqna English- “Since Gaza war, both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia have increased significantly across the globe,” USA Secretary of State said.

Antony Blinken briefly spoke to the aftershocks of Israel’s war in Gaza, as he gave remarks on the upcoming Report on Religious Freedom.

The annual report evaluates conditions in 200 countries across the world.

“Here in the United States, reports of hate crimes and other incidents targeting both Muslims and Jews have gone up dramatically,”he said.

Sources: ALJazeera

