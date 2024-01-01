English
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Copyrights”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Copyrights”.

Question: What is the ruling on copying computer software, movies, audio CDs and other such things, which bear the wording “All Rights Reserved” or “Copyright”?

Answer: Copyrights must be respected; it is not permissible, if it is against the law (obligatory precaution).

Question 1: A lot of books, DVD and software have copyright on them. What is the ruling if I photocopy a book or duplicate a DVD or software for my personal use?

Answer: It is permissible, per se, to make personal use of such copyrighted books and software.

Question 2: Can I use cracked apps , which I have not done myself?

Answer: If someone else has cracked the app, you can use it.

Question 3: Is it permissible to sell pirated programs, DVDS, and software?

Answer: If it is against the law, it is not permissible but you can use them.

