The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Copyrights”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Copyrights”.

Question & Answer

Question: What is the ruling on copying computer software, movies, audio CDs and other such things, which bear the wording “All Rights Reserved” or “Copyright”? Answer : Copyrights must be respected; it is not permissible, if it is against the law (obligatory precaution).

Related Fatwas

Question 1: A lot of books, DVD and software have copyright on them. What is the ruling if I photocopy a book or duplicate a DVD or software for my personal use? Answer : It is permissible, per se, to make personal use of such copyrighted books and software.

Question 2: Can I use cracked apps , which I have not done myself? Answer : If someone else has cracked the app, you can use it.