Spokesperson: UN is not pulling out of Gaza

Shafaqna English- UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the UN is not pulling out of Gaza.

‘We’re just trying to find the space in which we operate within conditions that meet our very basic and pretty simple standards” Dujarric told journalists.

He added that the UN is trying to distribute aid at great risk, and no progress has been made so far regarding the improvements they have requested from Israel.

In response to circulating news that the United Nations will suspend the distribution of aid if Israel does not respond to its demands, Dujarric said: “We are not pulling ouf of Gaza.”

Sources: Wafa

