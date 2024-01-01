UK’s election: Sunak-Starmer focus on migration-taxes

Shafaqna English- British Prime Minister Sunak and main opposition Labour Party Leader Starmer mainly touched on tax policies and illegal migration on Wednesday (26 June 2024) in the last televised debate ahead of next Thursday’s (04 July 2024) general election.

Both leaders were seen adopting a tough stance on migration, saying the record levels of net migration to Britain since the country’s departure from the European Union are too high.

Sunak said his party has a plan while Labour does not, referring to the controversial plan to send asylum seekers to the East African country of Rwanda.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com