English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUk

UK’s election: Sunak-Starmer focus on migration-taxes

0

Shafaqna English- British Prime Minister Sunak and main opposition Labour Party Leader Starmer mainly touched on tax policies and illegal migration on Wednesday (26 June 2024) in the last televised debate ahead of next Thursday’s (04 July 2024) general election.

Both leaders were seen adopting a tough stance on migration, saying the record levels of net migration to Britain since the country’s departure from the European Union are too high.

Sunak said his party has a plan while Labour does not, referring to the controversial plan to send asylum seekers to the East African country of Rwanda.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UK economy moved out of recession

nafiseh yazdani

Sunak: Britain will not accept return of migrants from Ireland

nafiseh yazdani

Council of Europe human rights watchdog condemns Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda scheme

leila yazdani

UK: Rishi Sunak finally passes controversial Rwanda Bill

leila yazdani

UK: Prime Minister faces pressure to halt selling weapons to Israel

nasibeh yazdani

Muslim Council of Britain: Prime Minister’s Downing Street speech peppered with ill-defined warnings of extremism

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.