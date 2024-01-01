English
Sri Lanka: Officials are withholding exam results of female students over Hijab

Shafaqna English- Government Discrimination Threatens Muslim Female Students’ Futures in Sri Lanka. Officials are withholding exam results from 70 Muslim women and girls because of their Hijab.

The decision violates the students’ right to freedom of religion and further entrenches discrimination widely experienced by Muslims in Sri Lanka.

The students, many from relatively low-income families living near the eastern city of Trincomalee, took their A-levels (advanced level) in January. Instead of Hijab, they wore loose, “transparent” white shawls to cover their heads to comply with a regulation that candidates’ ears must be visible to prevent cheating.

Sources: HRW

www.shafaqna.com

