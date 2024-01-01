English
International Shia News Agency
Israel charges Al-Aqsa’s Sheikh Ekrima Sabri with terror incitement

Shafaqna English- Prosecutors in the Israel have filed an indictment against Al-Aqsa Mosque’s Sheikh Ekrima Sabri on ‘terrorism’ charg.

The indictment has been filed at the Jerusalem Magistrates’ Court, explained the Sheikh’s Lawyer, Khaled Zabarqa.

Sheikh Sabri, 85, has been repeatedly arrested, summoned for investigation and removed from Al-Aqsa Mosque and its surroundings in recent years. He has also been banned from travelling.

“The indictment was filed following a speech by Sheikh Sabri when he offered his condolences to the martyrs of Jenin, as the occupation authorities considered that his speech sympathised with terrorism,” said Zabarqa. “However, the Sheikh merely offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs on the death of their sons, using the customary words of sympathy and condolence used by everyone.”

Sources: Middle East Monitor

www.shafaqna.com

