The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Congregational Prayers”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Congregational Prayers”.

Question & Answer

Question 1: Some times I see a group of believers perform Salaah collectively. As far as I know that kind of prayer is called ‘congregational prayer’. Let me know what the procedure of congregational prayer is. Answer : If there are two or more people, they can conduct a congregational prayer. The important requirement here is that the person who is going to lead the prayer (Imam) must fulfill certain conditions, for example, being just (Adil) and recite the prayers correctly.

Related Fatwas

Question 1: What are the necessary qualifications of a prayer leader? Answer : The Imam of the congregational prayers should be adult, sane, Ithna Ashari Shia, Adil (just), of legitimate birth and with correct recitation. Furthermore, if the follower is a male, the Imam also should be a male.

Question 2: Can one say one’s congregational prayer behind a Sunni Imam with the intention of Jama’at (congregation)? And should one recite Al-hamd on his own? Answer : it is permissible to offer prayer in their congregational prayers, in areas where Taqiyah is required. However, it is obligatory upon you to recite Al-Hamd and the second chapter yourself – be the recitation in low voice though.

Question 3: Please inform me what the procedure of congregational prayer is? Answer : If there are two or more people, they can conduct a congregational prayer. The important requirement here is that the person who is going to lead the prayer (Imam) must fulfill certain conditions. Those taking part in congregational prayers shall receive added Thawab (reward from God) for performing this recommended act, especially when the Imam is a learned man and there are more people praying in congregation.

Question 4: Is it permissible for me to pray behind a Sunni Imam for Friday and for regular congregational prayers, and is it required to prostrate on Turbah inside a Mosque, for example, in the Mosque of the holy city of Medina? Answer : Taking part in Friday and congregational prayers of the Ahl-e Sunnat is permissible in areas where Taqiyah is required. If you are not going to face a problem, you should, as far as possible, prostrate on something upon which Sajda (prostration) is permissible. Prostration on carpets in the case of Taqiyah or out of necessity is permissible and there would be no objection in it. Also, it is obligatory upon you to recite first chapter/Surah Al-Hamd and the second chapter yourself – with the recitation in a low voice though. In any case, Friday prayers performed with them is not sufficient for Dhuhr prayers. Therefore, it is necessary to perform Dhuhr prayers separately.

Question 5: Which is better, praying in congregation or praying individually? Answer : Praying in congregation (Jama’at) with its conditions is preferable to praying individually. Its preference is stronger in the dawn, sunset and night prayers. An authentic Hadith says: “A salaat/Salaah [in congregation] behind a learned scholar is like [praying] a thousand cycles; and behind a Qurayshi is like [praying] a hundred cycles.” As the number of the worshippers increases, the preference [and the reward] also increases.

