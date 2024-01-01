The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Congregational Prayers”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Congregational Prayers”.
Question & Answer
Question 1: Some times I see a group of believers perform Salaah collectively. As far as I know that kind of prayer is called ‘congregational prayer’. Let me know what the procedure of congregational prayer is.
Related Fatwas
Question 1: What are the necessary qualifications of a prayer leader?
Question 2: Can one say one’s congregational prayer behind a Sunni Imam with the intention of Jama’at (congregation)? And should one recite Al-hamd on his own?
Question 3: Please inform me what the procedure of congregational prayer is?
Question 4: Is it permissible for me to pray behind a Sunni Imam for Friday and for regular congregational prayers, and is it required to prostrate on Turbah inside a Mosque, for example, in the Mosque of the holy city of Medina?
Question 5: Which is better, praying in congregation or praying individually?
Question 6: Which is better, praying in congregation or praying individually?
Question 7: Which is better for a woman, performing prayers in a congregation or performing prayers individually?
- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwas
- Religious questions and answers
- Shia answers
- Read more: Shafaqna Directory