Afghanistan: Significant decrease in university admissions in Hazara-populated province

Shafaqna Afghanistan– The national entrance examination in the Hazara-populated Daykundi province in Afghanistan has started today (Thursday 27 June 2024) without the presence of girls and with a significant decrease in male candidates.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, Nasir Mukhlis, the academic Vice-Chancellor of Daykundi Institute of Higher Education, said that just 973 male candidates participated in this exam.

According to Mukhlis, this year, 1,206 people in Daykundi filled out the subscription form for the entrance exam but, among them, 973 people participated in this exam. The entrance exam in this province will continue tomorrow Friday.

This is while before the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, thousands of male and female candidates from this province participated in Afghanistan’s college entrance test every year.

In 2021 and just a few months before the Taliban takeover, 4,252 people from Daykundi province participated in the national entrance exam. One thousand nine-hundred and nine candidates were female students.

Last year, about two thousand candidates from Daykundi province participated in the national entrance exam.

Before the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, the number of people who entered Afghan universities from Daykundi province through the entrance exam was also remarkable.

Daykundi province where Shia Hazaras live is one of the most deprived provinces in Afghanistan and motivation of the young in this province for study and higher education has severely been reduced through preferential treatment of the Taliban.

Source: fa.shafaqna

