Aljazeera: Record heat-rising fires push Delhi firefighters to the limit

Shafaqna Science- Authorities say electrical faults are to blame for nearly three-quarters of the fires in India’s capital this summer, according to Aljazeera.

Temperatures in New Delhi, India’s capital and home to some 20 million people, have hit record highs, with the mercury reaching nearly 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) on several occasions.

Calls reporting fires between April and June more than doubled from a year ago to more than 9,000, fire department data show. Deaths from fires more than tripled in that period, from just 10 a year ago.

Many of the blazes are in New Delhi’s teeming old city, where narrow lanes are crammed with shops and homes, and webs of electric cables and other wires hang from poles.

India’s meteorological department classified nine days as heat waves in New Delhi in June, well above the historical norm of one for the month. Scientists say the heat is being exacerbated by man-made climate change.

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com