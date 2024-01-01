English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificFeatured 2Other NewsSci-Tech

Aljazeera: Record heat-rising fires push Delhi firefighters to the limit

0

Shafaqna Science- Authorities say electrical faults are to blame for nearly three-quarters of the fires in India’s capital this summer, according to Aljazeera.

Temperatures in New Delhi, India’s capital and home to some 20 million people, have hit record highs, with the mercury reaching nearly 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) on several occasions.

Calls reporting fires between April and June more than doubled from a year ago to more than 9,000, fire department data show. Deaths from fires more than tripled in that period, from just 10 a year ago.

Many of the blazes are in New Delhi’s teeming old city, where narrow lanes are crammed with shops and homes, and webs of electric cables and other wires hang from poles.

India’s meteorological department classified nine days as heat waves in New Delhi in June, well above the historical norm of one for the month. Scientists say the heat is being exacerbated by man-made climate change.

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

India: Study finds Hindu population share fell 7.8%

leila yazdani

How India’s election impact Pakistan?

parniani

Poll: Voters in many countries suffering crisis of faith in democracies

leila yazdani

India: Muslim family assaulted in Holi ambush

nafiseh yazdani

India: Foreign students assaulted during Ramadhan prayer

nasibeh yazdani

India enforces ‘Anti-Muslim’ 2019 citizenship law weeks before election

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.