Iran’s presidential election kicks off

Shafaqna English- The 14th presidential election taking place across Iran and other stations for expats across the globe.

Head of Iran’s election headquarters said Thursday (27 June 2024) that as many as 61,452,321 people are eligible to vote in tomorrow’s snap presidential elections. Shahcheraghi had previously said that around 60,000 polling stations have been set up for Friday’s presidential elections.

340 polling stations have been set up across 100 countries for Iranian voters living abroad

He added that equipment and facilities have been dispatched to the country’s provinces and necessary measures have been taken to ensure a smooth voting process.

Moreover, the secretary and spokesperson for the Election Headquarters, Mohsen Eslami, elaborated that “a total of 58,640 polling stations have been anticipated across the country, of which 24,522 are urban stations and 24,118 are rural,” during an interview with Iranian state TV.

He further mentioned that 43,425 of these stations will be stationary, while 15,215 will be mobile, and an additional 340 polling stations have been set up across around 100 countries for Iranian voters living abroad.

Sources: Mehr News

