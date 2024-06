Shafaqna Science- Researchers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) analyzed data from 400,000 healthy USA adults over 20 years. They found that multivitamins did not reduce mortality risk, according to the Fox News.

People who took multivitamins did not have a lower risk of death from any cause than people who did not take multivitamins. There were also no differences in mortality from cancer, heart disease, or stroke.

