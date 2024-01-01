[Video] Striving for Faith

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbate TV presented: Women’s View: Life Stories (UK), Episode 3- Kawthar Abbas



Kawthar Abbas‘s outlook on life is deeply rooted in striving to draw closer to Allah (SWT). She expresses a sense of purpose in all her actions, aiming to serve others and foster positive change in her community, driven by her faith. Despite facing personal and professional challenges as a doctor, including the toll it takes on her personal life and the emotional burden of her patients’ struggles, she finds fulfillment in being there for others during their most trying times. Her dedication to her role as a doctor is intertwined with her faith, viewing it as a privilege to serve and comfort those in need, despite the sacrifices it demands.

Beyond her medical career, Kawthar Abbas is also passionate about teaching the Quran and fostering a stronger connection to it within the Muslim community. She emphasizes the importance of understanding and living by its teachings, seeing it as a source of guidance and solace. Additionally, she is actively involved in building community initiatives aimed at instilling confidence and pride in Muslim identity among children and adults alike. Despite her own journey of overcoming personal limitations and societal expectations, she offers valuable advice to her children and others, encouraging them to never feel constrained by labels or barriers, but to continually strive for closeness to Allah (SWT) in all her endeavors.

Women’s View: Life Stories (UK)

