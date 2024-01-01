English
Scientists: Climate change boosted Saudi Arabia deadly heat by 2.5 C during Hajj

Shafaqna English- The heatwave in Saudi Arabia blamed for the deaths of 1,300 Hajj Pilgrims was made worse by climate change, a team of European scientists said on Friday (28 June 2024).

Temperatures along the route from June 16 to 18 reached 47 degrees Celsius (117 degrees Fahrenheit) at times and exceeded 51.8 C at Mecca’s Great Mosque. The heat would have been approximately 2.5 C (4.5 F) cooler without the influence of human-caused climate change, according to a weather attribution analysis, opens new tab by ClimaMeter.

Although dangerous temperatures have long been recorded in the desert region, they said natural variability did not explain the extent of this month’s heatwave and that climate change had made it more intense.

