AA: French Muslims face tough choice with surge of far-right

Shafaqna English- French Muslims, now have a difficult choice to make in general elections, with many weighing up one of what they see as their only two choices: vote for left-wing parties or no one at all.



For France, the writing seems to be on the wall: the general elections starting this Sunday could well bring the far-right to power.

Not only would that plunge the country into unchartered political territory, but for minority communities, especially Muslims, it could prove to be a death knell for their already shrinking space in French society.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

