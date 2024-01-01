Human rights group: At least 540 Palestinian children detained in occupied West Bank

Shafaqna English- Israeli forces have arrested at least 540 children in the occupied West Bank since start of Gaza war, human rights group Addameer reported.

Since Israel launched its devastating war on Gaza on 7 October, there has been a marked uptick in arrests of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank with Addameer recording at least 8,425 Palestinians detained in the occupied territory until now.

There has been a particularly high number of arrests of children in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.

Sources: New Arab

