Iran’s Presidential Election 2024: No Candidate gained %51 of Votes So Second Round on July 5

Shafaqna English- Results in Iran’s 14th presidential election have put Massoud Pezeshkian ahead, according to Spokesperson for Iran’s election headquarters Mohsen Eslami.

The ballot boxes of 47,604 polling stations across the country have been counted so far, Eslami announced on Saturday (29 June 2024). Over 61 million Iranians were eligible to vote in the election.

The initial results of Iran’s 14th presidential election show a tight race between Massoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili as the early results were just announced today. After counting 19,069,713 votes, Pezeshkian is ahead with 8,302,577 votes while Jalili has 7,189,756.

Another candidate, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, has 2,676,512 votes while Mostafa Pourmohammadi has 158,314.

Sources: IRNA

