UN’s report: 557,000 women in Gaza are food insecure as well as severe medicine shortages

Shafaqna English- Around 557,000 women in Gaza are currently food insecure, and severe medicine shortages according to new UN’s report.

The report from UN’s Women states women are heavily bearing the brunt of Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

According to the report, many women, particularly mothers, often prioritise feeding others and go without food in order to do this.

The report found that women in the devastated territory are regularly being forced to skip meals or reduce their intake, choosing instead to give their portion of food to their children.

This has further endangered their health, caused malnutrition and increased their vulnerability to gender-based violence, the report says.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

