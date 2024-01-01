Human rights report: Racism cases in France surged by 32% in 2023

Shafaqna English- Cases of racism in France jumped 32% in 2023, according to a human rights commission report.

Tolerance for all minority groups in France fell in 2023, the French National Consultative Commission on Human Rights (CNCDH) said in a report on Thursday (27 June 2024). Racist cases increased 32% in 2023 according to the Interior Ministry.

The figures can have multiple factors, including Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, and polarizing debates on asylum and migration, the CNCDH added, noting that 1 million people were subjected to at least one racist attack in 2023, according to the statistical office’s figures.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

