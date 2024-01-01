English
India: Flights cancelled after roof collapse at New Delhi airport

Shafaqna English- A roof collapsed under heavy rainfall and winds at at New Delhi airport on Friday (28 June 2024), killing one person and leading to the cancellation of flights.

“In an unfortunate development, due to the collapse of the canopy at Delhi Airport Terminal 1 today morning, a few passengers got hurt,” the Indian Civil Aviation Ministry wrote on X.

Indian Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said: “All required rescue operations are being conducted at the terminal.” Officials later confirmed that one person had died due to injuries from the airport roof collapse.

