Euro-Med: 75% of agricultural land out of service in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Israel has taken more than 75% of the agricultural land area in the Gaza Strip out of service, either by isolating it in preparation for annexing it to the illegal buffer zone or by destroying and plowing it, according to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

From a distance, the Palestinian farmer Mahmoud Qaddih looks at his agricultural land east of Khan Yunis, which he can no longer reach and cultivate due to the ongoing bloody Israeli war for the ninth consecutive month. He says: “The occupation army has destroyed everything.”

