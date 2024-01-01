EU companies to sign 40 billion euros worth of deals with Egyptian firms

Shafaqna English- European companies were signing more than 40 billion euros worth of deals with Egyptian firms, spanning a wide range of industries, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

Von der Leyen was speaking at the EU-Egypt Investment Conference in Cairo, where she also held talks with Egyptian President El-Sissi.

“At this conference, European companies are signing over 20 new deals or MoU’s with Egyptian partners, which are worth over 40 billion euros. We have companies in sectors ranging from hydrogen to water management, from construction to chemicals, from shipping to aviation and to automotive,” she said.

Sources: Euro News

